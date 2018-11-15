Saints' Marcus Davenport: Still not practicing
Davenport (toe) did not practice Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Davenport's lack of participation is no surprise, given that he was initially expected to remain sidelined for about a month after suffering a toe injury on Oct. 28. It seems likely that the rookie first-round pick will miss Sunday's game against the Eagles, allowing Trey Hendrickson to receive an increased defensive role behind starters Cameron Jordan and Alex Okafor.
