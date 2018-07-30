Saints' Marcus Davenport: Struggling with rookie growing pains

Davenport is going through some rookie growing pains early in training camp reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Despite his physical gifts (6-foot-6, 264 pounds, 4.58 40-yard time), the knock on Davenport entering the draft was that he may face a steep learning curve in transitioning from tiny University of Texas-San Antonio to the NFL. Apparently unconcerned, the Saints from traded away a 2019 first-round pick to move up to draft Davenport with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The early reports from training camp, however, indicate that Davenport may not be quite ready to meet the consideration expectations placed on him. Given the Saints substantial investment in him, Davenport will likely be given every opportunity to win the starting defensive-end job opposite Cameron Jordan, but if he continues to struggle, incumbent Alex Okafor (Achilles) could earn the lion's share of the snaps when the season begins.