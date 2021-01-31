Davenport racked up 21 tackles (12 solo), 2.0 passes defended, and 1.5 sacks across 11 games for the Saints in 2020.

Davenport's production took a noticeable step back in 2020, at least partially due to the career-low 11 games and 374 defensive snaps played. The tackles and sacks were the lowest marks of his career, and he failed to force a fumble after forcing four across his first two seasons. Under contract with New Orleans in 2021, he'll look to return and improve on his 2020 numbers.