Saints' Marcus Davenport: To make preseason debut Saturday
Davenport is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
Davenport made his return to practice Wednesday after being sidelined for nearly two weeks with an undisclosed injury, and it looks like 2018 first-round pick is going to be ready to make his debut in a Saints' jersey. Davenport will likely be somewhat limited in his debut given his extended absence.
