Saints' Marcus Davenport: Unable to practice Friday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 18, 2020
Davenport (elbow) didn't practice Friday.
Saints don't play the Raiders until Monday, but Davenport's in danger of missing a second straight game to start the season. The 2018 first-round pick will aim to practice in some capacity Saturday to have a chance at playing Monday, but if he can't go, Trey Hendrickson should start at DE while Carl Granderson rotates in. More News
