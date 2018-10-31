Davenport (toe) is expected to miss about a month, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Davenport sustained the injury Sunday against the Vikings. After the rookie gets a month to recover, the team will judge how his recovery has come along. Davenport registered 11 tackles and four sacks over his first seven games in the league. In his absence, Trey Hendrickson will likely see an increase in work.

