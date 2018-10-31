Saints' Marcus Davenport: Will miss a month with toe injury
Davenport (toe) is expected to miss about a month, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Davenport sustained the injury Sunday against the Vikings. After the rookie gets a month to recover, the team will judge how his recovery has come along. Davenport registered 11 tackles and four sacks over his first seven games in the league. In his absence, Trey Hendrickson will likely see an increase in work.
More News
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Two sacks in Week 8•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Active Week 4•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Registers sack Sunday•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: To make preseason debut Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
With so many bye weeks on the schedule, you've got a lot of lineup decisions to make. Here's...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Trade recaps and what you missed Tuesday
We've got recaps of all the major trades and everything else you missed on Tuesday from Heath...
-
Byes, trade candidates, big questions
Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Montgomery trade a boost for Jones
The Ravens made a surprise move, trading for Ty Montgomery, does it have any impact in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...