Davenport (elbow/toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Davenport missed New Orleans' last two practices after getting a limited session in Wednesday to start the week. The Saints will be without a number of key contributors Sunday, as wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle), tight end Jared Cook (groin) and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) will be joining Davenport on the sidelines. That group will have an extra day to heal up in Week 5, as the Saints are scheduled to play the Chargers on Monday that week.