Davenport (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Davenport was forced out with a calf injury during New Orleans' Week 9 loss to the Ravens and sat out the team's following game against Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old was then sidelined for each practice ahead of this Week 11 contest, so his next chance to play will come against San Francisco on Sunday, Nov. 27. With fellow defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye) also ruled out against Los Angeles, expect Tanoh Kpassagnon, Carl Granderson and Payton Turner to take on bigger roles Week 11.