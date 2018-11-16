Saints' Marcus Davenport: Won't play Week 11
Davenport (toe) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Davenport will miss his third consecutive game as he manages his recovery from a toe injury sustained Oct. 28. Given that Davenport was initially expected to miss around a month, it's no surprise that he's not yet ready to return to the field. As long as the rookie first-round pick is unable to suit up, expect Trey Hendrickson to receive an uptick in defensive snaps behind starters Alex Okafor and Cameron Jordan.
