Davenport revealed Tuesday that he underwent surgery on his foot shortly after the Saints were eliminated from the postseason, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Davenport didn't provide details about the type of procedure nor a timeline, but he indicated he played through an injury that would normally be season-ending. He missed three weeks in November while nursing a toe issue, ultimately finishing his rookie campaign with 21 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 13 regular-season games (416 defensive snaps). With fellow defensive end Alex Okafor scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, the Saints likely intend for Davenport to seize a starting job ahead of his sophomore campaign. The team traded its 2019 first-round pick to move up to No. 14 overall last year to select the Texas-San Antonio product.