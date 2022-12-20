Maye posted seven tackles (six solo) and two passes defended during Sunday's 21-18 victory against Atlanta

Maye logged his first two passes defended of the season, as Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder went 13-for-26 passing for 97 yards during his NFL debut Sunday. However, the starting strong safety still tied Tyrann Mathieu for his team's second-most passes defended behind cornerback Alontae Taylor (three). Maye has now recorded 60 tackles while playing every defensive snap in all but one of his 10 games this season, and he should continue to play a prominent role Week 16 in Cleveland.