Maye was arrested in New Orleans, La. on Thursday morning regarding accusations of aggravated assault with a firearm, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The alleged incident occurred Monday in Jefferson Parish, and Maye since has been released from jail. Coach Dennis Allen told Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com that the Saints won't comment on the matter until they have more information. Maye now could be subject to league discipline under the personal conduct policy, regardless of how the legal process plays out.