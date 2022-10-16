site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Marcus Maye: Available for Week 6
RotoWire Staff
Oct 16, 2022
Maye is active for Sunday's contest against the Bengals.
Maye was limited at each practice ahead of Week 6, but he'll still return action following a three-game absence due to injured ribs. The 29-year-old pro figures to reclaim his spot as the
Saints starting strong safety.
