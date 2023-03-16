Maye (shoulder) has had charges dropped following a September 2022 arrest in New Orleans, La. due to insufficient evidence, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Maye's arrest stemmed from accusations of aggravated assault with a firearm, for which he won't face any legal ramifications. However, the NFL may weigh in if it's found that he violated the personal conduct policy. Prior to missing the last three games of last season due to a shoulder injury, Maye totaled 60 tackles, two pass defenses and one forced fumble in 10 appearances.