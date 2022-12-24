site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Marcus Maye: Inactive Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Maye (shoulder) has been deemed inactive ahead of Saturday's game versus the Browns.
Maye won't suit up after logging three consecutive limited practices during Week 16 prep. The 29-year-old had played every defensive snap in all but one of his 10 games this season.
