Maye (wrist) was deemed questionable to return after exiting Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Maye appears to have picked up an unspecified wrist injury at some point during New Orleans' loss to Tampa Bay. The 29-year-old will now look to work his way back heading into the Saints' next game against the Panthers on Sept. 25.