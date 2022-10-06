Maye (ribs) was listed as a limited participant on the Bears' injury report Wednesday.
Maye was limited in practice week before being ruled out in Week 4, leaving the Saints without their starting strong safety for the second game in a row. As a result, cornerback P.J. Williams has played an increased role in New Orleans' secondary during this span, recording seven tackles and two passes defended over 107 defensive snaps. Maye will look to work his way back to full participation heading into Sunday's game against Seattle.