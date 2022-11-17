Maye (abdomen) logged his second straight limited practice Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Maye missed this past Sunday's game against Pittsburgh after missing two practices last week. His ability to practice in a limited fashion each of the past two days suggests that he has a chance of returning Week 11 against the Rams, though he could carry a questionable tag heading into the weekend if he isn't able to fully participate Friday. Should Maye miss Sunday's contest, P.J. Williams could again be in line for increased defensive snaps.