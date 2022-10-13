Maye (ribs) was a limited participant during the Saints' practice Wednesday.
Maye has been limited by a rib injury suffered in New Orleans' Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay, forcing him to miss his third consecutive game Sunday. Therefore, the veteran safety will likely need to log at least one full practice Thursday or Friday if he wants to make a return in Week 6 against the Bengals. Maye tallied 13 tackles and force a fumble over the first two games of the season, and his availability would help shore up the Saints' banged-up secondary.