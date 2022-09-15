Maye (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Maye had been limited in the team's first Week 2 session Wednesday due to an ankle issue, but his upgrade to full activity a day later puts him in the clear for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. In the Saints' season opener against the Falcons, the sixth-year defensive back totaled nine tackles (eight solo) and played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
