Maye (illness, hamstring) is officially questionable to play against Indianapolis on Sunday.

Maye began the week with a pair of limited practice sessions before sitting out entirely Friday. Saints head coach Dennis Allen clarified that the safety's absence was due to an illness, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday versus the Colts, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football. If Maye does need to sit out, Jordan Howden would likely see more snaps.