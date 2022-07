General Manager Mickey Loomis said Tuesday that Maye is "ready to go" for training camp.

It's good news for the Saints and Maye, who is expected to replace Marcus Williams at safety after signing a three-year, $28.5 million contract in March. He notched 88 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions the last time he played a full season, so he has an outside shot at achieving fantasy-relevant DB production in 2022.