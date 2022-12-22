Maye is considered questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Browns due to a shoulder injury, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Maye logged seven tackles and a season-high two passes defended while playing every defensive snap in Sunday's win over the Falcons. However, it appears he came away from this game with a shoulder injury, as he was limited in each practice during Week 16 prep. With fellow defensive back P.J. Williams (knee) also questionable to play, it's possible the Saints' secondary could be left undermanned against Cleveland.