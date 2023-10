Maye (suspension) was reinstated from the reserve-suspended list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Maye was suspended by the league for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy prior to Week 3. He is now set to return to his role as New Orleans' starting strong safety, which means Jordan Howden should return to a reserve role. Maye did not miss a snap through two weeks to start the season and accumulated 13 tackles (11 solo) to go along with an interception.