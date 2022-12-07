Maye recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) during Monday's 17-16 loss to the Buccaneers.
Maye made an early impact Monday night, logging six tackles on Tampa Bay's 16-play opening drive. As a result, the safety went on to finish as the Saints' leading tackler, and he recorded double-digit stops for the second time this season. Maye has put up consistent production when healthy this season, logging 53 tackles over nine games, though he's yet to notch a pass defended. He'll look to continue providing a physical presence on the back end of New Orleans' defense following the team's Week 14 bye.