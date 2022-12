Maye (shoulder) has been deemed inactive for Saturday's game against the Browns, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Maye picked up a shoulder injury at some point ahead of Week 16 prep that kept him limited in each practice leading up to Saturday's contest. The 29-year-old will now miss his fifth game of the season. As a result, expect P.J. Williams, who was ruled active before this Week 16 tilt, to take on a bigger role at safety alongside Tyrann Mathieu.