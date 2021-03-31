Williams signed his franchise tag Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams is expected to continue negotiating a long-term deal with the Saints. The 24-year-old safety has started in all 60 of his NFL appearances, and he's recorded at least 55 tackles in each of his first four seasons. The 2017 second-round pick has also collected 30 pass breakups and 13 interceptions.

