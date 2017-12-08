Williams (groin) is active for Thursday's showdown with the Falcons, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Williams was limited throughout practice during the shortened week but will suit up for the contest after failing to do so last Sunday. Look for the 21-year-old to resume his role as starter, but expect Vonn Bell to continue to see more reps in the game at free safety.

