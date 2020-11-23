Williams produced three tackles (two solo) and an interception in the Saints' 24-9 win over the Falcons on Sunday.
Williams came away with his second pick in three games, as New Orleans' defense stifled Matt Ryan and Co. all afternoon. Williams will look to keep up the strong play in Week 12 when the Saints face the turnover-prone Drew Lock.
