Williams totaled one solo tackle and an interception in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Williams came away with one of the Saints' three interceptions Sunday - his second of the season. The ball hawk is now up to 12 career interceptions halfway into his fourth NFL season. He'll look to add to that total when the Saints face Nick Mullens and San Francisco in Week 10.
