Williams had eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-26 playoff victory over the Panthers.

Williams played every defensive snap for New Orleans and has been performing at a high level for weeks. The Saints' rookie starting free safety has recorded at least six total tackles in each of the team's last seven games. He also has three interceptions during that span. Williams' rookie season has been a tremendous success and the safety should be a quality IDP option in next week's Divisional Round contest against the Vikings.