Williams made two tackles (zero solo) in Sunday's divisional-round playoff win over the Eagles. He finished the 2018 regular season with 60 tackles (49 solo), one sack, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Williams played a substantial role for the Saints as a rookie last year -- racking up 73 tackles and four interceptions in his first NFL season -- which led many to peg him as a 2018 breakout candidate. In his second season, however, Williams failed to make the leap many projected, as he managed just modest production despite starting all 16 games at free safety in New Orleans. Still, Williams should remain the front-runner to start again in 2019. While he is unlikely to be a significant difference-maker in the run game, he can still be a quality fantasy option, particularly if he returns to his ball-hawking ways.