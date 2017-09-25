Saints' Marcus Williams: First career interception
Williams recorded his first career interception in Sunday's win against the Panthers.
Williams had only two tackles (both assisted), but his fourth-quarter pick sent Carolina fans flooding to the exits. The rookie safety has only 12 total tackles on the season but he continues to start and play nearly every snap for the Saints defense. While he's not yet worth owning in the majority of leagues, if Williams can start making a few more plays in pass coverage, he could land on the IDP radar.
