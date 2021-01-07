Williams (ankle) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Williams' status is looking promising for the Saints' wild-card matchup against Chicago, with the safety already having overcome practice restrictions from Wednesday. Given that New Orleans doesn't kick off until Sunday at 4:40 pm EST, Williams will be afforded extra recovery opportunity compared to players in earlier time slots. The 24-year-old is in line to make his first appearance since suffering a low-ankle sprain Week 15 against Kansas City, and his presence in the lineup will be welcomed. The opposing Bears had scored 30-plus points in four straight games before being stymied to just 16 points by the Packers in the regular-season finale.
