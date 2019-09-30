Saints' Marcus Williams: Grabs game-sealing interception
Williams recorded two tackles (two solo) and an interception in the Saints' 12-10 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.
Williams sealed the win for New Orleans when he picked off Dak Prescott's last-second heave as the Cowboys were driving downfield. Williams has now recorded two interceptions this season and has showcased his solid play at safety, thanks to the interceptions and 13 tackles (10 solo).
