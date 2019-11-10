Williams recorded seven tackles (five solo) and an interception in the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

It was his highest tackle total of the season, likely due to the Falcons putting up an unexpected 26 points in the Saints' blowout loss. Williams snagged his third pick of the season and his first since Week 4. He's been a bit light in the tackle department this season, though his interception-upside makes him a boom-or-bust IDP option.