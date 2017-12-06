Saints' Marcus Williams: Holds questionable designation
Williams (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williams has 47 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception through 11 games, and he sat out of Week 13's game against the Panthers. If he doesn't play Thursday, Vonn Bell and Rafael Bush should both see increases in playing time.
