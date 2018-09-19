Williams recorded three tackles, all solo, an interception and a pass defensed across 62 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Williams didn't miss a defensive snap and was a key reason the Saints were able to hold off the Browns. His interception came with five minutes left in the contest, the Saints trailing 12-10. Williams was able to give the offense a prime setup, returning the pick 22 yards and lining Drew Brees up at the Browns' 18-yard line. The safety will have his hands full again this Sunday against Matt Ryan and the Falcons' high-flying air assault.