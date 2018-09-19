Saints' Marcus Williams: Interception in win
Williams recorded three tackles, all solo, an interception and a pass defensed across 62 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Williams didn't miss a defensive snap and was a key reason the Saints were able to hold off the Browns. His interception came with five minutes left in the contest, the Saints trailing 12-10. Williams was able to give the offense a prime setup, returning the pick 22 yards and lining Drew Brees up at the Browns' 18-yard line. The safety will have his hands full again this Sunday against Matt Ryan and the Falcons' high-flying air assault.
More News
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Plays every snap in opener•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Memorable mistake contributes to playoff defeat•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Eight tackles as strong rookie season continues•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Two interceptions in finale•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Records second interception•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Active Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...