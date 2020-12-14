Williams recorded seven tackles (five solo) in the Saints' 24-21 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.
Williams paced Philly in tackles Sunday, racking up seven for the second week in a row. He'll likely be busy in Week 15, when the Saints host Kansas City and its explosive offense.
