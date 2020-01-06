Saints' Marcus Williams: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Williams recorded 10 tackles (five solo) in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Williams led the Saints in tackles Sunday, though he was unable to force any turnovers in the narrow loss. He ended the regular season with a career-low 55 tackles (40 solo), though he recorded four interceptions for the second time in his three-year career and scored his first touchdown. Williams is under contract for just one more season in New Orleans, and with 10 interceptions to his name already, he'll likely be looking to capitalize on that production in the form of a more lucrative deal.
