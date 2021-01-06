Williams (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's report.
Williams has missed the past two games due to an ankle injury, but it looks like he's beginning to improve as he was able to participate in some of Wednesday's practice. Expect P.J. Williams to continue taking over the safety's duties if he remains injured for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bears.
