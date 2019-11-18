Marcus Williams recorded three tackles (all solo), one interception and a defensive touchdown in the Saints' 34-17 blowout victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Williams snagged his fourth pick of the year and has now recorded an interception in back-to-back contests. His pick-six essentially iced the game as he took an errant Jameis Winston pass 55 yards for a score. Williams will look to take advantage of a plus matchup in Week 12 against Kyle Allen, who just threw four picks against Atlanta in Week 11.