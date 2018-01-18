Williams had five tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings.

Despite another solid statistical performance -- including nabbing a momentum-shifting interception in the second half -- all anyone will remember from the Saints' playoff defeat is Williams' incredible misplay on the game's final play, in which the rookie safety whiffed on a simple tackle that almost certainly would have clinched the game for New Orleans. Notwithstanding Williams' memorable mistake, the former Utah product started all 15 regular-season games he played in after being picked by the Saints in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. A ball-hawking free safety in college, Williams was critical to the Saints' remarkable defensive turnaround, recording 73 total tackles and four interceptions in his first NFL season. Williams should again start at free safety in New Orleans next season and his playmaking potential and dependable tackle production should make him a quality option in many IDP leagues.