Play

Williams (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's walk-through.

Williams departed Sunday's win with the issue. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson saw the largest uptick in playing time due to the 23-year-old's absence.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends