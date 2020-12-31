Williams (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
Williams is nursing a low-ankle sprain and missed last week's victory over the Vikings as a result. He will likely need to show some signs of life at practice this week in order for him to have any chance at suiting up in the Saints' regular-season finale. Should the 24-year-old end up having to sit out again, look for P.J. Williams to be the prime beneficiary.
