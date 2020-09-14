Williams finished with one tackle, one pass defended and an interception in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Saints.
Williams recorded his 11th career interception, though he only managed one tackle in the victory. After talk of improving his tackling this season, Williams isn't off to a great start in that category, though his ability to force turnovers certainly keeps him in the discussion as a weekly IDP play.
More News
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Working on improved tackling•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Practicing without limitations•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Marcus Williams: Picks up injury•