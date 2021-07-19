Williams and the Saints did not agree on a long-term contract before last week's deadline, George Faust of KLFY reports.

The two sides won't be allowed to resume contract negotiations until next offseason. Williams will thus play the 2021 campaign under the franchise tag at a price of $10.6 million, which represents the Saints' largest cap hit of the season in the absence of a high-priced quarterback, per Spotrac.com.