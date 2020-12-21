Williams suffered a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams was forced out of Sunday's narrow loss midway through the fourth quarter, but it looks as though he's avoided a serious injury. Still, it remains to be seen whether the starting safety will be available against the Vikings on Dec. 25. He'll undergo additional medical testing Monday.
