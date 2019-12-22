Play

Williams (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans.

The field conditions have been less-than stellar in Tennessee, which could have caused the groin injury. In any event, with Williams sidelined, look for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and J.T. Gray to get an uptick in safety snaps.

