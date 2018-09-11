Saints' Marcus Williams: Plays every snap in opener
Williams made six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
It was an ugly performance by the Saints defense, but Williams, the Saints' starting free safety, played every snap in the opener against the Bucs. After an excellent rookie campaign in 2017, Williams should again be a solid contributor in many IDP leagues.
